Hangar Bay SFR

Aviation Structural Mechanic (Safety Equipment) 3rd Class Kaylen Hughes, left, from Memphis, Tennessee, and Aviation Structural Mechanic (safety equipment) 1st Class Bradley Marshall, from Cleveland, both assigned to the “Blacklions” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 213, install an ejection seat into an F/A-18F Super Hornet, in the hangar bay of the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), March 26, 2023. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean executing its Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX), an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. As the first-in-class ship of Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer A. Newsome)

