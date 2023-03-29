Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Jourdainte Sanford, assigned to the ‘Ragin Bulls” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 37, from Columbus, Ohio, participates in an Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) deadlift party in the hangar bay of the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), March 24, 2023. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean executing its Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX), an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. As the first-in-class ship of Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darien G. Kenney)

