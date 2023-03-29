Aircrew Survival Equipmentman 2nd Class Devon Warren, from Georgetown, Texas, participates in an Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) deadlift party in the hangar bay of the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), March 24, 2023. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean executing its Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX), an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. As the first-in-class ship of Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darien G. Kenney)

