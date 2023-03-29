Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FCPOA March Madness [Image 5 of 5]

    FCPOA March Madness

    UNITED STATES

    03.25.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Adonica Munoz 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Sailors assigned to the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) watch a March madness basketball tournament held by Ford's first class petty officer association (FCPOA) in the hangar bay, March 25, 2023. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean executing its Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX), an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. As the first-in-class ship of Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adonica Munoz)

