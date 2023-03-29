USCGC Clarence Sutphin Jr. (WPC 1147) provides emergency medical assistance

GULF OF OMAN (March 26, 2023) Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Patrick Kimmel, an emergency medical technician from USCGC Clarence Sutphin Jr. (WPC 1147), provides medical assistance to a fisherman in the Gulf of Oman, March 26, 2023. The U.S. Coast Guard cutter is forward-deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

