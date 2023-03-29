GULF OF OMAN (March 26, 2023) Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Patrick Kimmel, an emergency medical technician from USCGC Clarence Sutphin Jr. (WPC 1147), provides medical assistance to a fisherman in the Gulf of Oman, March 26, 2023. The U.S. Coast Guard cutter is forward-deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2023 06:33
|Photo ID:
|7711068
|VIRIN:
|230326-N-NO146-1001
|Resolution:
|1216x910
|Size:
|169.62 KB
|Location:
|GULF OF OMAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USCGC Clarence Sutphin Jr. (WPC 1147) provides emergency medical assistance, by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
