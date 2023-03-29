Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USCGC Clarence Sutphin Jr. (WPC 1147) provides emergency medical assistance

    GULF OF OMAN

    03.26.2023

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    GULF OF OMAN (March 26, 2023) Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Patrick Kimmel, an emergency medical technician from USCGC Clarence Sutphin Jr. (WPC 1147), provides medical assistance to a fisherman in the Gulf of Oman, March 26, 2023. The U.S. Coast Guard cutter is forward-deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    Location: GULF OF OMAN
    U.S. Coast Guard
    Gulf of Oman
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    NAVCENT
    USCGC Clarence Sutphin Jr.

