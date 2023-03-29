230327-N-SK738-1104 TYRRHENIAN SEA (March 27, 2023) Electronics Technician 3rd Class Mel Zamora, left, and Information Systems Technician Seaman David Tendelsen, both assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), practice baton strikes during combat training, March 27, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Pierce Luck)

