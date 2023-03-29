230325-N-SK738-1179 TYRRRHENIAN SEA (March 25, 2023) Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) fire m4 rifles during a live-fire exercise, March 25, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Pierce Luck)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.25.2023 Date Posted: 03.30.2023 06:05 Photo ID: 7711047 VIRIN: 230325-N-SK738-1179 Resolution: 4220x3014 Size: 821.23 KB Location: TYRRHENIAN SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 13 of 13], by SA Pierce Luck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.