230320-N-SK738-4005 IONIAN SEA March 20, 2023 Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Velarde, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), cooks pancakes, March 20, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Pierce Luck)

Date Taken: 03.20.2023 Date Posted: 03.30.2023 Location: ADRIATIC SEA