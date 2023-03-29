230320-N-SK738-3005 IONIAN SEA March 20,2023 Retail Services Specialist 3rd Class Caralyn Barker, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), assists a Sailor in the ship’s store, March 20, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Pierce Luck)

