U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 6th Marines and Republic of Korea Marines with 3rd Battalion, 1st Regiment, 2nd Marine Division participate in a combined radio transmission class during Korean Marine Exercise Program 23.3 at Rodriguez Live-fire Complex, Republic of Korea, March 29, 2023. KMEP is a series of continuous-combined training exercises designed to enhance the ROK-U.S. Alliance, promote stability on the Korean Peninsula, and strengthen capabilities and interoperability. 3rd Battalion, 6th Marines is forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3rd Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jaylen Davis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2023 Date Posted: 03.30.2023 07:04 Photo ID: 7711022 VIRIN: 230329-M-HI909-1039 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 9.33 MB Location: KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, KMEP 23.3 Radio Transmission Class [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Jaylen Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.