    KMEP 23.3 Radio Transmission Class [Image 3 of 5]

    KMEP 23.3 Radio Transmission Class

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.30.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jaylen Davis 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 6th Marines and Republic of Korea Marines with 3rd Battalion, 1st Regiment, 2nd Marine Division participate in a combined radio transmission class during Korean Marine Exercise Program 23.3 at Rodriguez Live-fire Complex, Republic of Korea, March 29, 2023. KMEP is a series of continuous-combined training exercises designed to enhance the ROK-U.S. Alliance, promote stability on the Korean Peninsula, and strengthen capabilities and interoperability. 3rd Battalion, 6th Marines is forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3rd Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jaylen Davis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2023
    Date Posted: 03.30.2023 07:04
    Photo ID: 7711022
    VIRIN: 230329-M-HI909-1039
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 9.33 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMEP 23.3 Radio Transmission Class [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Jaylen Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Marines
    V3/6
    3MD
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    KMEP 23.3

