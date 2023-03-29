Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1 ERQG honors Jolly 51 in U.S. CENTCOM AOR [Image 4 of 7]

    1 ERQG honors Jolly 51 in U.S. CENTCOM AOR

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.15.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gerald Willis  

    United States Air Forces Central     

    A U.S. Air Force HH-60 assigned to the 46th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron flies in formation in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Mar. 15, 2023.

    The 1st Expeditionary Rescue Group performed a formation flight, fly over and group workout honoring the seven service members who made the ultimate sacrifice on March 15, 2018, in the helicopter crash of "Jolly 51" that was flying contingency operations in support of Operation INHERENT RESOLVE. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gerald R. Willis)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2023
    Date Posted: 03.30.2023 05:04
    Photo ID: 7710978
    VIRIN: 230315-F-FF346-1025
    Resolution: 5446x3624
    Size: 5.96 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 1 ERQG honors Jolly 51 in U.S. CENTCOM AOR [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Gerald Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RESCUE
    CSAR
    COMCAM
    Jolly 51

