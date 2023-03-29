1 ERQG honors Jolly 51 in U.S. CENTCOM AOR

U.S. Air Force service members sit on the ramp of a HC-130J Combat King II assigned to the 26th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron over in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Mar. 15, 2023.



The 1st Expeditionary Rescue Group performed a formation flight, fly over and group workout honoring the seven service members who made the ultimate sacrifice on March 15, 2018, in the helicopter crash of "Jolly 51" that was flying contingency operations in support of Operation INHERENT RESOLVE. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gerald R. Willis)

Date Taken: 03.15.2023 Date Posted: 03.30.2023