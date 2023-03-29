Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lessons Learned [Image 3 of 3]

    Lessons Learned

    GERMANY

    03.26.2023

    Photo by Casey Slusser 

    56th Artillery Command

    56th Artillery Command, Chief of Staff COL Seth Knazovich, and Willis Heck, Center for Army Lessons Learned, discuss observations and lessons learned with the 41st FAB during the Dynamic Front Exercise.

    Exercise Dynamic Front 23 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa directed, 56th Artillery Command led, multinational exercise designed to improve allied and partner nation's ability to execute multi-echelon fires, and test interoperability of both tactical and theater-level fires systems in a live environment.

    Date Taken: 03.26.2023
    Date Posted: 03.30.2023 05:04
    Photo ID: 7710974
    VIRIN: 230326-A-ZF607-072
    Resolution: 4992x3328
    Size: 4.48 MB
    Location: DE
    This work, Lessons Learned [Image 3 of 3], by Casey Slusser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #DYNAMICFRONT #STRONGERTOGETHER #56AC

