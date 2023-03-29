Observing Lessons Learned

56th Artillery Command, Chief of Staff COL Seth Knazovich, and Willis Heck, Center for Army Lessons Learned, discuss observations and lessons learned with the 41st FAB during the Dynamic Front Exercise.



Exercise Dynamic Front 23 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa directed, 56th Artillery Command led, multinational exercise designed to improve allied and partner nation's ability to execute multi-echelon fires, and test interoperability of both tactical and theater-level fires systems in a live environment.

