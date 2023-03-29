Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSF Diego Garcia Celebrates Women's History Month [Image 2 of 2]

    NSF Diego Garcia Celebrates Women's History Month

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    03.29.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Marcus Stanley 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory -- Aviation Boatswain's Mate Handling 1st Class Cory Lambert reads about Sally Ride, the first American woman to fly in space, during the U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia Women's History Month program March 29, 2023. More than 50 service members and personnel who work on the island attended the event which was organized by the NSF Diego Garcia's Diversity, Heritage and Tradition committee. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Raquell Williams)

    TAGS

    Women's History Month
    U.S. Navy
    NSF Diego Garcia
    DOD Observance

