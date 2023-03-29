DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory -- Interior Communications Electrician 1st Class Maeamor Roma reads about retired U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Connie Mariano during the U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia Women's History Month program March 29, 2023. More than 50 service members and personnel who work on the island attended the event which was organized by the NSF Diego Garcia's Diversity, Heritage and Tradition committee. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Raquell Williams)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2023 04:15
|Photo ID:
|7710924
|VIRIN:
|230329-N-VD231-1069
|Resolution:
|5510x4024
|Size:
|2.64 MB
|Location:
|DIEGO GARCIA, IO
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, NSF Diego Garcia Celebrates Women's History Month [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Marcus Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
