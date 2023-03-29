Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spring Onboard Naval Air Facility Atsugi [Image 12 of 16]

    Spring Onboard Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.27.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Rafael Avelar 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    230327-N-VI040-1199 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (March 27, 2023) Sakura (cherry blossoms) bloom onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, Japan March 27, 2023. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rafael Avelar)

    Date Taken: 03.27.2023
    Date Posted: 03.30.2023 02:34
    Photo ID: 7710844
    VIRIN: 230327-N-VI040-1199
    Resolution: 6281x4486
    Size: 18.59 MB
    Location: KANAGAWA, JP
    Japan
    CNFJ
    Naval Air Facility Atsugi
    USN
    Sakura
    CNRJ

