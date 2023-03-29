Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Celebrating Womans History Month [Image 3 of 4]

    Celebrating Womans History Month

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    03.24.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Alex Estrada 

    1st Signal Brigade

    In March, we commemorate and celebrate Women's History Month. The 1st Signal Brigade and the 65th Medical Brigade staged a ceremony at Camp Humphreys, on 29 March 2023.

    This work, Celebrating Womans History Month [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Alex Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

