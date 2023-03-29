Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Culinary Specialist Pours Flour [Image 9 of 9]

    Culinary Specialist Pours Flour

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.06.1679

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Arthur Rosen 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    PHILIPPINE SEA (March 18, 2023) Culinary Specialist Seaman Recruit Isaiah Brown, from Milwaukee, adds flour to slurry in the galley aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67) in the Philippine Sea, March 18. Shiloh is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Arthur Rosen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.1679
    Date Posted: 03.29.2023 23:46
    Photo ID: 7710686
    VIRIN: 230318-N-YA628-1986
    Resolution: 6082x4344
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Culinary Specialist Pours Flour [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Arthur Rosen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Culinary Specialist Flips Naan
    Culinary Specialist Butters Naan
    Culinary Specialist Transfers Chicken
    Culinary Specialist Grills Chicken
    Culinary Specialist Makes Curry
    Culinary Specialist Pours Diced Beef
    Culinary Specialist Cooks Vegetables
    Culinary Specialists Make Curry
    Culinary Specialist Pours Flour

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    cooking
    kitchen
    CS
    Indian food

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT