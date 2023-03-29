Culinary Specialists Make Curry

PHILIPPINE SEA (March 18, 2023) Culinary Specialist Seaman Recruit Marcus Castillo, from Edinburg, Texas, boils shrimp while Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Hai-David Tran, from Oakland, California, places chicken tandoori on a grill in the galley aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67) in the Philippine Sea, March 18. Shiloh is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Arthur Rosen)

