PHILIPPINE SEA (March 18, 2023) Culinary Specialist Seaman Gautam Patel, from Tucson, Arizona, puts vegetables in the oven in the galley aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67) in the Philippine Sea, March 18. Shiloh is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Arthur Rosen)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.1679
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2023 23:46
|Photo ID:
|7710679
|VIRIN:
|230318-N-YA628-1803
|Resolution:
|4956x3540
|Size:
|1.46 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
This work, Culinary Specialist Cooks Vegetables [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Arthur Rosen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
