Women Defenders of Osan

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Edith Sanchez, 51st Security Forces Squadron flight sergeant, poses for a photo in celebration of Women’s History Month at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 28, 2023. Sanchez joined the Air Force as an 18-year-old out of high school and firmly believes that anything is possible with hard work. “Young women, I want you to get comfortable with being uncomfortable. I know it sounds cliché, but the things in your life that challenge you will make you stronger and a better person,” said Sanchez. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)

