    Women Defenders of Osan [Image 8 of 8]

    Women Defenders of Osan

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    03.28.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane Young 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Edith Sanchez, 51st Security Forces Squadron flight sergeant, poses for a photo in celebration of Women’s History Month at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 28, 2023. Sanchez joined the Air Force as an 18-year-old out of high school and firmly believes that anything is possible with hard work. “Young women, I want you to get comfortable with being uncomfortable. I know it sounds cliché, but the things in your life that challenge you will make you stronger and a better person,” said Sanchez. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women Defenders of Osan [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Dwane Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SFS
    Security Forces Squadron
    Defenders
    ROK
    Women’s History Month
    Republic of Korea
    Osan AB
    51st FW
    51st Security Forces Squadron
    WHM

