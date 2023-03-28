Women Defenders of Osan

U.S. Air Force Investigator Gabbie Wade, 51st Security Forces Squadron, poses for a photo in celebration of Women’s History Month at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 28, 2023. Wade witnessed the difficulty her mother experienced raising four children, so she was influenced to join the military for stability. She advises women in any career field to stand their ground and to be their own person: “You are women with unique backgrounds, experiences, thoughts and talents. Remember being different is your strength - it’s what you can offer to your team and to the fight,” said Wade. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)

Date Taken: 03.28.2023
Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR