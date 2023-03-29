U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ariel McRae, 51st Security Forces Squadron, base defense operations center controller, poses for a photo in celebration of Women’s History Month at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 27, 2023. McRae is thankful and feels indebted to her female role models who guided her and provided an outlet when she needed it. She looks forward to being the support to younger Airmen as they navigate life and their careers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.27.2023 Date Posted: 03.29.2023 23:24 Photo ID: 7710644 VIRIN: 230327-F-NX702-7001 Resolution: 4544x2737 Size: 6.26 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Women Defenders of Osan [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Dwane Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.