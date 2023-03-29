Women Defenders of Osan

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Elizabeth Scantlan, 51st Security Forces Squadron response force leader, poses for a photo in celebration of Women’s History Month at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 27, 2023. For Scantlan, Women’s History Month reminds her of the dedication of women who work full-time and serve their families as wives and mothers. “When I look back at when my son was a newborn and how I balanced everything, it amazes me and lets me know that no matter how difficult the situation, I can handle anything,” said Scantlan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)

