Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Women Defenders of Osan [Image 4 of 8]

    Women Defenders of Osan

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    03.27.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane Young 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Michayla Coleman, 51st Security Forces Squadron, military working dog (MWD) handler poses for a photo with her partner Beatle in celebration of Women’s History Month at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 27, 2023. When she was younger, Coleman dreamt of being in law enforcement. She is extremely proud to be in the Air Force as a Security Forces Airman and accomplishing her ultimate goal of becoming a MWD handler. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2023
    Date Posted: 03.29.2023 23:24
    Photo ID: 7710633
    VIRIN: 230327-F-NX702-5002
    Resolution: 4869x3119
    Size: 9.77 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women Defenders of Osan [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Dwane Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Women Defenders of Osan
    Women Defenders of Osan
    Women Defenders of Osan
    Women Defenders of Osan
    Women Defenders of Osan
    Women Defenders of Osan
    Women Defenders of Osan
    Women Defenders of Osan

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SFS
    Security Forces Squadron
    Defenders
    ROK
    Women’s History Month
    Republic of Korea
    Osan AB
    51st FW
    51st Security Forces Squadron
    WHM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT