Women Defenders of Osan

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Michayla Coleman, 51st Security Forces Squadron, military working dog (MWD) handler poses for a photo with her partner Beatle in celebration of Women’s History Month at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 27, 2023. When she was younger, Coleman dreamt of being in law enforcement. She is extremely proud to be in the Air Force as a Security Forces Airman and accomplishing her ultimate goal of becoming a MWD handler. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)

Date Taken: 03.27.2023
Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR