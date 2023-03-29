Women Defenders of Osan

U.S. Air Force Staff. Sgt. Erika Roberts, 51st Security Forces Squadron, NCO in-charge of supply, poses for a photo in celebration of Women’s History Month at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 27, 2023. Following in the footsteps of her parents who both served in the U.S. Army, Roberts proudly carries on her family’s legacy of military service. “My advice to young girls thinking about the military and Security Forces is to stay the course, don’t look to skip steps. As a female in a male-dominated career field, you have to work harder to be seen. That can be frustrating at times, but if you run your race and take advantage of opportunities when they come, you’ll arrive at your destination,” said Roberts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)

