Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Women Defenders of Osan [Image 3 of 8]

    Women Defenders of Osan

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    03.27.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane Young 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff. Sgt. Erika Roberts, 51st Security Forces Squadron, NCO in-charge of supply, poses for a photo in celebration of Women’s History Month at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 27, 2023. Following in the footsteps of her parents who both served in the U.S. Army, Roberts proudly carries on her family’s legacy of military service. “My advice to young girls thinking about the military and Security Forces is to stay the course, don’t look to skip steps. As a female in a male-dominated career field, you have to work harder to be seen. That can be frustrating at times, but if you run your race and take advantage of opportunities when they come, you’ll arrive at your destination,” said Roberts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2023
    Date Posted: 03.29.2023 23:24
    Photo ID: 7710621
    VIRIN: 230327-F-NX702-6001
    Resolution: 5995x3989
    Size: 9.17 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women Defenders of Osan [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Dwane Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Women Defenders of Osan
    Women Defenders of Osan
    Women Defenders of Osan
    Women Defenders of Osan
    Women Defenders of Osan
    Women Defenders of Osan
    Women Defenders of Osan
    Women Defenders of Osan

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SFS
    Security Forces Squadron
    Defenders
    ROK
    Women’s History Month
    Republic of Korea
    Osan AB
    51st FW
    51st Security Forces Squadron
    WHM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT