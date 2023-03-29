Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women Defenders of Osan [Image 2 of 8]

    Women Defenders of Osan

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    03.27.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane Young 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Alauna Pruitt, 51st Security Forces Squadron, elite guard section chief, poses for a photo in celebration of Women’s History Month at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 27, 2023. As a freshman in college, Pruitt saw herself going down the wrong path and decided to follow her elder brothers’ footsteps who joined the military for discipline. Now in her 16th year of service, she credits that discipline and strength for overcoming adversities life has thrown her way. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)

    Date Taken: 03.27.2023
    Date Posted: 03.29.2023 23:24
    Photo ID: 7710620
    VIRIN: 230327-F-NX702-2001
    Resolution: 5202x3477
    Size: 10.07 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women Defenders of Osan [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Dwane Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SFS
    Security Forces Squadron
    Defenders
    ROK
    Women’s History Month
    Republic of Korea
    Osan AB
    51st FW
    51st Security Forces Squadron
    WHM

