Women Defenders of Osan

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Alauna Pruitt, 51st Security Forces Squadron, elite guard section chief, poses for a photo in celebration of Women’s History Month at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 27, 2023. As a freshman in college, Pruitt saw herself going down the wrong path and decided to follow her elder brothers’ footsteps who joined the military for discipline. Now in her 16th year of service, she credits that discipline and strength for overcoming adversities life has thrown her way. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)

Date Taken: 03.27.2023, Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR