Women Defenders of Osan

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Glenda Francis (left), 51st Security Forces Squadron, NCO in-charge of armory and Senior Airman Amron Barcinas, 51st SFS armorer, pose for a photo in celebration of Women’s History Month at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 27, 2023. Francis hails from a Native American reservation in Maine and is the first in her family to serve in the military. Similarly, Barcinas represents her family from the island of Rota, which is part of the U.S. commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands. Growing in small communities played a vital role in the women they are and they feel their diverse backgrounds and experiences contribute to what makes the Air Force great. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)

