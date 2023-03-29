Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Vietnam War Veterans Day Wreath-Laying

    National Vietnam War Veterans Day Wreath-Laying

    UNITED STATES

    03.29.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Minto 

    The United States Army Band "Pershing's Own"

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class of The United States Army Band plays "Taps" for a Joint Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., March 29, 2023.

    Date Taken: 03.29.2023
    Date Posted: 03.29.2023 22:43
    Photo ID: 7710584
    VIRIN: 230329-A-QD602-727
    Resolution: 3811x5336
    Size: 0 B
    Location: US
    Vietnam War Veterans Day
    Vietnam War Commemoration

