U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class of The United States Army Band plays "Taps" for a Joint Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., March 29, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2023 22:43
|Photo ID:
|7710584
|VIRIN:
|230329-A-QD602-727
|Resolution:
|3811x5336
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
This work, National Vietnam War Veterans Day Wreath-Laying, by SSG Rachel Minto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT