Shiloh M4 Familiarization

PHILIPPINE SEA (March 22, 2023) Chief Sonar Technician (Surface) Ewart Fraser, from Norfolk, Virginia, shows Operations Specialist 3rd Class Julia Champagne, from Fayetteville, North Carolina, how to hold an M4 rifle during familiarization training in the multimedia room aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67) in the Philippine Sea, March 22. Shiloh is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Arthur Rosen)

