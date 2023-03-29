Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shiloh M4 Familiarization [Image 5 of 7]

    Shiloh M4 Familiarization

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.22.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Arthur Rosen 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    PHILIPPINE SEA (March 22, 2023) Chief Sonar Technician (Surface) Ewart Fraser, from Norfolk, Virginia, provides training to Operations Specialist 3rd Class Keven DeLeon, from San Diego, during M4 rifle familiarization in the multimedia room aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67) in the Philippine Sea, March 22. Shiloh is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Arthur Rosen)

    Date Taken: 03.22.2023
    Date Posted: 03.29.2023 21:24
    Photo ID: 7710501
    VIRIN: 230322-N-YA628-1122
    Resolution: 5636x3717
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Shiloh M4 Familiarization [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Arthur Rosen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    gun
    classroom
    weapon
    readiness

