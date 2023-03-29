PHILIPPINE SEA (March 22, 2023) Chief Sonar Technician (Surface) Ewart Fraser, from Norfolk, Virginia, hands a magazine to Cryptologic Technician (Collection) 2nd Class Dylan Markee, from Jacksonville, Florida, during M4 rifle familiarization training in the multimedia room aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67) in the Philippine Sea, March 22. Shiloh is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Arthur Rosen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.22.2023 Date Posted: 03.29.2023 21:24 Photo ID: 7710495 VIRIN: 230322-N-YA628-1044 Resolution: 5882x4201 Size: 1.65 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Shiloh M4 Familiarization [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Arthur Rosen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.