PHILIPPINE SEA (March 22, 2023) Chief Sonar Technician (Surface) Ewart Fraser, from Norfolk, Virginia, provides training on M4 rifle familiarization in the multimedia room aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67) in the Philippine Sea, March 22. Shiloh is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Arthur Rosen)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2023 21:24
|Photo ID:
|7710481
|VIRIN:
|230322-N-YA628-1018
|Resolution:
|5200x3714
|Size:
|1.18 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Shiloh M4 Familiarization [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Arthur Rosen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
