    Key Leaders Tour CFAY [Image 5 of 5]

    Key Leaders Tour CFAY

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.29.2023

    Photo by Taylor Ardito 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 29, 2023) – Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Michael McAndrew and Maj. Gen. Kimbery Colloton tour key infrastructure sites onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka and Urago Ordnance Storage Area. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Ardito)

