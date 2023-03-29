NTAG Houston Executive Officer

A native of Katy, Texas, Lieutenant Commander T. A. Junco graduated from the United States Merchant Marine Academy in 2010 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Marine Transportation and commissioned into the Navy Reserves. He completed Joint Professional Military Education (JPME) Phase I through Air Command and Staff College.



Lieutenant Commander Junco has participated in various assignments which include working underway on the duty oiler, USNS Kaiser, out of San Diego, supported various maintenance efforts for the USNS Mendoca at Bremerton, and has acted as a surface router for CTF53 in Bahrain. His last billet was as the Operations Officer for Military Sealift Command Expeditionary Port Unit 110 (MSC EPU 110).



In 2020, he reported to NR USFF NCAGS C4F (Naval Cooperation and Guidance for Ship-ping), Houston, Texas, directly supporting Commander US Naval Forces Southern Command and US Fourth Fleet. He currently serves as the Operations Officer and is a qualified Battle Watch Captain at COMNAVSO/COMFOURTHFLT.



Lieutenant Commander Junco's personal awards include the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal and multiple service awards. He is married with four children.

