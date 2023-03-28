United States Air Force Major Adah Gallinati poses for photo at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, March 21, 2023. Gallinati was recognized for women's history month. (U.S. Air Force photo by A1C Tallon Bratton)
This work, Kirtland Spot Light, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Forget the moon, aim for the stars
