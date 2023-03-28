Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kirtland Spot Light

    Kirtland Spot Light

    KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    United States Air Force Major Adah Gallinati poses for photo at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, March 21, 2023. Gallinati was recognized for women's history month. (U.S. Air Force photo by A1C Tallon Bratton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2023
    Date Posted: 03.29.2023 17:15
    Photo ID: 7710156
    VIRIN: 230321-F-TU760-1001
    Resolution: 3840x2160
    Size: 634.64 KB
    Location: KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kirtland Spot Light, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Forget the moon, aim for the stars

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    pilot
    womens history month
    women empowerment
    Team Kirtland

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT