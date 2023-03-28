A maintainer prepares a NORAD aircraft to take off from Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans in support of North American Aerospace Defense Command's Operation Noble Defender March 24, 2023. Continental U.S. NORAD Region coordinated the launch of the U.S. Air Force F-15 Eagles from the Louisiana Air National Guard's 159th Fighter Wing and an E-3 Airborne Warning and Control System aircraft to conduct intercept operations with a B-52 Stratofortress bomber as it entered the U.S. Air Defense Identification Zone off the coast of New Orleans. NORAD units exercised maneuvers designed to defend the southern approach to the United States from simulated cruise missile threats in this particular OND. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Maj. Larissa Lambert)

