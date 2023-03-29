CORONADO, Calif. (March 29, 2023) Rear Adm. Keith Davids, commander, Naval Special Warfare Command, speaks with dozens of representatives from benevolent organizations that support NSW Sailors and families about his current priorities for NSW during the 2023 NSW Non-Federal Entity Summit. NSW is the nation’s premiere maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet’s reach and gain and maintain access for the Joint Force in competition and conflict. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keypher Strombeck)

