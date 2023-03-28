CORONADO, Calif. (March 29, 2023) Rear Adm. Keith Davids, commander, Naval Special Warfare Command, listens to questions from benevolent organization leaders that support NSW Sailors and families during the 2023 NSW Non-Federal Entity Summit. NSW is the nation’s premiere maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet’s reach and gain and maintain access for the Joint Force in competition and conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keypher Strombeck)

