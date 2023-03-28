Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 NSW Non-Federal Entity Summit [Image 1 of 2]

    2023 NSW Non-Federal Entity Summit

    CORONADO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Keypher Strombeck 

    Naval Special Warfare Command

    CORONADO, Calif. (March 29, 2023) Rear Adm. Keith Davids, commander, Naval Special Warfare Command, listens to questions from benevolent organization leaders that support NSW Sailors and families during the 2023 NSW Non-Federal Entity Summit. NSW is the nation’s premiere maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet’s reach and gain and maintain access for the Joint Force in competition and conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keypher Strombeck)

    This work, 2023 NSW Non-Federal Entity Summit [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Keypher Strombeck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

