National Vietnam War Veterans Day Wreath-Laying

The United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration hosts a Joint Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., March 29, 2023. The ceremony was held in recognition of National Vietnam War Veterans Day. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. XaViera Masline)

