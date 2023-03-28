Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Vietnam War Veterans Day Wreath-Laying [Image 1 of 2]

    National Vietnam War Veterans Day Wreath-Laying

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2023

    Photo by Sgt. XaViera Masline 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Directorate

    The United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration hosts a Joint Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., March 29, 2023. The ceremony was held in recognition of National Vietnam War Veterans Day. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. XaViera Masline)

    Date Taken: 03.29.2023
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    TAGS

    Vietnam Veterans
    Vietnam Veterans Memorial
    National Vietnam War Veterans Day
    United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration
    Joint Wreath-Laying Ceremony
    The Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Ramón "CZ" Colón-López

