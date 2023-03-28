Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women in Aviation - Staff Sgt. Julie Light [Image 4 of 4]

    Women in Aviation - Staff Sgt. Julie Light

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Julie Light, aerospace ground equipment journeyman with the 6th Maintenance Squadron, stands on the flightline at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 28, 2023. AGE Airmen are responsible for establishing production controls and standards, inspecting maintenance actions, and performing necessary maintenance on aerospace ground equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)

    Date Taken: 03.28.2023
    Date Posted: 03.29.2023 15:32
    VIRIN: 230328-F-CC148-0351
