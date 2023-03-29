U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Julie Light, aerospace ground equipment journeyman with the 6th Maintenance Squadron, stands on the flightline at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 28, 2023. AGE Airmen are responsible for establishing production controls and standards, inspecting maintenance actions, and performing necessary maintenance on aerospace ground equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)

Women in Aviation - Staff Sgt. Julie Light [Image 4 of 4]