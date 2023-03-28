Brian “Mitch” Mitchell, a pipeline coordinator from the Air Force Research Laboratory’s Munitions Directorate at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, presents his talk titled “Creating the Next Generation of Innovators, Creators and Inventors,” during AFRL Inspire. AFRL hosted this special TEDx-style event at the Air Force Institute of Technology's Kenney Hall at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Aug. 23, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo / Richard Eldridge)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.15.1661 Date Posted: 03.29.2023 14:12 Photo ID: 7709663 VIRIN: 220823-F-HX758-1208 Resolution: 3595x2400 Size: 4.38 MB Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFRL Inspire 2022 [Image 22 of 22], by Richard Eldridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.