AFRL Inspire 2022

Dr. Steve Chambreau, a physical chemist from the Air Force Research Laboratory’s Aerospace Systems Directorate at Edwards Air Force Base, California, presents his talk titled “Next Generation of Liquid Propellants,” during AFRL Inspire. AFRL hosted this special TEDx-style event at the Air Force Institute of Technology's Kenney Hall at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Aug. 23, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo / Richard Eldridge)

Date Taken: 08.15.1661 Date Posted: 03.29.2023 Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US