AFRL Inspire 2022

Delia Jesaitis, a communications lead action officer, presents a talk on satellite security during AFRL Inspire. The Air Force Research Laboratory hosted this special TEDx-style event at the Air Force Institute of Technology's Kenney Hall at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Aug. 23, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo / Richard Eldridge)
