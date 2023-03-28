Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WWII vet is recognized for military service [Image 11 of 11]

    WWII vet is recognized for military service

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Lillian Patterson 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Jan Greir speaks at WWII Vet recognition ceremony at Rockwood Retirement South Hill in Spokane, Washington March 20, 2023. Greir spoke about retired U.S. Air Force Maj. Stan Bennet military service, community involvement, and centenarian status at his recognition ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lillian Patterson)

    Date Taken: 03.20.2023
    Date Posted: 03.29.2023 12:33
    Photo ID: 7709319
    VIRIN: 230320-F-OT222-1133
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 4.1 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 
    This work, WWII vet is recognized for military service [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Lillian Patterson, identified by DVIDS

    Air Mobility Command
    Fairchild Air Force Base
    WWII Vet

