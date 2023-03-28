Jan Greir speaks at WWII Vet recognition ceremony at Rockwood Retirement South Hill in Spokane, Washington March 20, 2023. Greir spoke about retired U.S. Air Force Maj. Stan Bennet military service, community involvement, and centenarian status at his recognition ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lillian Patterson)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2023 12:33
|Photo ID:
|7709319
|VIRIN:
|230320-F-OT222-1133
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|4.1 MB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, WWII vet is recognized for military service [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Lillian Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT