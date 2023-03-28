WWII vet is recognized for military service

Retired U.S. Air Force Maj. Stan Bennet, a WWII veteran (right) is embraced by a loved one at a recognition ceremony for Bennet’s military service at Rockwood Retirement South Hill in Spokane, Washington, March 20, 2023. He was recognized for his service to his country and community by the mayor of Spokane, Nadine Woodward and Col. Jeffrey Marshall, 92nd Air Refueling Wing vice commander, along with family, friends, and community members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lillian Patterson)

