WWII vet is recognized for military service

Retired U.S. Air Force Maj. Stan Bennet, a WWII veteran and his loved ones listen to Mayor Nadine Woodward of Spokane, Washington at the Rockwood Retirement South Hill in Spokane, Washington March 20, 2023. Woodward gave a letter of appreciation to Bennet for his military service at his recognition ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lillian Patterson)

