Retired U.S. Air Force Maj. Stan Bennet, a WWII veteran and his loved ones listen to Mayor Nadine Woodward of Spokane, Washington at the Rockwood Retirement South Hill in Spokane, Washington March 20, 2023. Woodward gave a letter of appreciation to Bennet for his military service at his recognition ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lillian Patterson)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2023 12:33
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US
This work, WWII vet is recognized for military service [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Lillian Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
