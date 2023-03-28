U.S. Air Force Col. Jeffrey Marshall, 92nd Air Refueling Wing vice commander gives a speech at Rockwood Retirement South Hill, March 20, 2023. Marshall commended retired U.S. Air Force Maj. Stan Bennet, WWII veteran and centurion at a recognition ceremony held for Bennet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lillian Patterson)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2023 12:33
|Photo ID:
|7709293
|VIRIN:
|230320-F-OT222-1111
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|4.35 MB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, WWII vet is recognized for military service [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Lillian Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
